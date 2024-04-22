KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Casino moratorium emerges during Iowa legislature’s closing hours

April 22, 2024 4:55AM CDT
Share
Casino moratorium emerges during Iowa legislature’s closing hours
The Grand Staircase at the Iowa Capitol (RI file photo)

DES MOINES — The Iowa House has overwhelmingly voted to extend a moratorium on new casinos in Iowa until 2029, but the Senate adjourned for the year early this morning without bring the bill up for a vote. The current moratorium will expire July 1.

Representative Bobby Kaufmann, a Republican from Wilton, said this is a policy decision for lawmakers, not state gambling regulators. “I think it fits in perfectly with our role,” Kaufmann said during House debate. “I think this fits in perfectly with making sure the Racing and Gaming Commission can do their job.”

Kaufmann called the commission’s rules for considering casino license applications “vague” and the proposal strengthens those guidelines.

Representative Sami Scheetz, a Democrat from Cedar Rapids, said the proposed rules would effectively block Cedar Rapids from getting a casino license. “It’s not the right or the prerogative of the legislature to deny the second largest city in our state and its voters, citizens the right to have a casino operation,” Scheetz said.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday the House approved the extended casino moratorium and new regulations for casino applications on a 71-21 vote. The Senate must approve the policy, too, before it could go to the governor for review.

For the latest

Trending

1

Amazon "last mile distribution facility" coming to Mason City
2

Voluntary gun storage option for Iowans who don't want their gun at home passes legislature
3

Mason City council to discuss next step in potentially cutting ties with downtown hotel developer
4

Mason City council approves sale of city parking lot for apartment project
5

NIACC hires Central Rivers AEA head to be the college's next president