Three former juvenile lifers told their stories Thursday at Calvin University.

Ronnie Waters admits that he is guilty of his actions as a youngster.

According to court records, Waters shot and murdered a lady in 1980 while she and her husband were visiting a drive-in.

“When I was quite young, I made a terrible mistake and killed an innocent person. “And the penalty was that they gave me life without the possibility of parole,” Waters said on Fox 17.

In Miller v. Alabama (2012), the United States Supreme Court declared that life terms without parole for youths under the age of 17 are unconstitutional. The teenagers would then be resentenced.

According to Waters, he has been trying to improve himself by teaching other offenders how to read and write. He continued by stating that he received a second chance in 2020.

“It was like, now I have an opportunity to show people that I’m better than the worst thing I ever did in my life,” Waters said to the audience.

He is currently on a mission to spread optimism and healing.

“I’m sorry for my crime,” Waters stated. “I’m trying to live a life that everybody can be proud of.”

Safe & Just Michigan fights for other children who deserve a fresh start.

“People change and deserve second chances, especially kids,” said Safe & Just Michigan Executive Director John Cooper.

One of the few states where a juvenile can receive a life sentence without parole is Michigan. According to Waters, there is a misunderstanding between the laws on the books in our state and what the Supreme Court ruled on more than ten years ago.

The United States Supreme Court ruled that juveniles cannot receive a life sentence without the possibility of parole, thus maintaining the option. But it couldn’t be mandatory. That implies you must return for a hearing and see that person as they age and become adults. Judges then have a choice if they believe you still deserve a life sentence without parole, Waters explained.

That’s why Safe & Just Michigan organized a debate at Calvin University to continue the effort to change state laws.

“So, if you’re still developing while incarcerated, shouldn’t you reassess your suitability for release into society once you’re an adult?” Cooper asked. Cooper stated.

The legislature is drafting legislation to change Michigan’s laws, opening up more opportunities like Waters’.

“We are not advocating for slaps on the wrist or just to ignore the crimes that we commit,” Waters told the press.

The House and Senate have referred both proposals to committees. The timing of their vote remains uncertain.

