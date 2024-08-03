Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever superstar, is currently back home in Iowa during the break of the WNBA as the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are underway.

This week, the ex-Iowa Hawkeyes sensation made a stop at Des Moines North High School to meet and greet her fans. During her visit, she generously gifted students with Nike backpacks and school supplies.

The Caitlin Clark Foundation, which is run by Clark, sponsored an event to provide school supplies and backpacks to approximately 350 high school students. Clark was seen interacting with the students, sharing laughs, taking pictures, and distributing backpacks.

Afterwards, the entire group of 350 students convened in the gymnasium, where they were greeted by the school principal and introduced to Clark. Standing on a small stage, Clark addressed the students and shared his message with them.

According to its mission statement, the Caitlin Clark Foundation aims to enhance the lives of young people and their communities through education, nutrition, and sports.

The foundation has been serving the youth in Iowa since October 2023 through a series of campaigns and initiatives. These include the Stock Up Campaign, Warm Up Campaign, Gear Up Campaign, and the Fuel Up Campaign. Over the years, the foundation has successfully completed these projects with the aim of providing support to the younger generation.

The WNBA is set to resume in mid-August and Clark, along with the Fever team, is scheduled to play their first game against the Phoenix Mercury on Friday, Aug. 16. Despite not being chosen for the Olympic team, Clark decided to use her time off the court to contribute to the community in Des Moines.

