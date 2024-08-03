According to forecasters, Tropical Cyclone 4 is expected to transform into Tropical Storm Debby over the upcoming weekend while in the Gulf of Mexico. The projected path of the storm suggests that it will make landfall in Western Florida before moving towards south Georgia.

Residents living in areas projected to experience severe weather and flooding are being encouraged by FEMA to take necessary precautions and prepare in advance.

According to a statement released by FEMA, as the system progresses towards the north, it has the potential to cause flooding and other dangerous situations in certain areas of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. The statement also advised residents in the storm’s path to prepare themselves for heavy rainfall over the course of this weekend and into the following week.

If you find yourself in the path of the storm, FEMA recommends taking the following precautions:

Be prepared for the hazards the storm may bring. This storm may bring rainfall, coastal and flash flooding and wind far from the center track of the storm along the coast of Florida. As the storm travels inland, it may bring heavy rainfall to areas in Florida and along the southeast coast from Georgia to North Carolina into next week. Have a plan. Know how you will keep yourself, your family and your pets safe if flooding is forecast for your area. Make sure you consider your family’s unique needs, including anyone who needs medicine or medical equipment. Know how you’ll contact one another and reconnect if you aren’t together when flooding starts. Visit. Ready.gov or Listo.gov for more information on how to stay safe before, during and after floods. Stay safe during flooding . Do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters. Turn Around, Don’t Drown! Remember, just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away. Stay off bridges over fast-moving water and never drive around barricades, local responders use them to safely direct traffic out of flooded areas. Be in the know to evacuate safely . Evacuate immediately, if told to do so. To plan for evacuation , it’s important to know your risks, know what to bring, know when and where to go and know trusted information sources. Keep important documents safe. Having your financial and medical records and important contact information will be crucial to help you start the recovery process quickly. Keep important documents in a waterproof container on a high shelf or upper level of your home. Create password-protected digital copies and move valuables to higher levels.



Timeline for Tropical Cyclone in Gulf of Mexico

The Gulf is bracing for the intensification of Tropical Cyclone 4, which is predicted to transform into Tropical Storm Debbie and hit the eastern Florida panhandle on Sunday night. As per recent projections, the storm will traverse south Georgia from late Sunday until Tuesday morning before traveling along the east coast.

