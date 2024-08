According to PowerOutage.us, more than 29,000 people were without power as of 8 p.m. on Friday.

Storms hit the area on Friday, and the WVTM 13 team recognized it as an impact day.

“Impact Weather” on WVTM 13 refers to weather events that can drastically disturb your everyday routine. That can include rain and storms, as well as extremely hot or cold weather.

This week’s Impact Weather forecast contains both dangerously hot temperatures and the potential for severe thunderstorms.

