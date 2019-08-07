      Weather Alert

Britt man faces 12 sexual abuse-related charges

Aug 7, 2019 @ 10:20am

BRITT — A Britt man has been arrested and charged with 12 sexual abuse-related counts.

73-year-old Paul Dewitt has been charged with six counts of third-degree sexual abuse and six counts of incest. He’s accused of sexually abusing a female victim six times between July and December of last year. Court documents state that Dewitt admitted to authorities to committing the sexual acts.

Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, with each charge punishable by up to ten years in prison. Incest is a Class D felony, with each charge carrying a potential five-year prison term.

Dewitt’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 15th in Hancock County District Court.

