Bridal hair pros may be able to style at Iowa wedding sites

Mar 11, 2021 @ 10:57am

DES MOINES — Brides who want intricate braids, up-dos or chignons for their wedding day could have a professional stylist on site if a bill that unanimously cleared the Iowa House becomes law.

“It will allow licensed cosmetologists to practice cosmetology at a wedding venue, on the day of the wedding,” Representative Ann Meyer of Fort Dodge said. “Currently they can only practice in a licensed salon.”

In addition to hair styling, some licensed cosmetologists do nails. That means if this bill becomes law, brides could get touch ups on their manicures and pedicures at their wedding venue, too.

Hair salons took a hit during the pandemic as they were closed for weeks last spring to curb the spread of Covid. Supporters say this bill could provide cosmetologists with a welcome source of new income.

