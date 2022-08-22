UPDATED — Plea agreement for Chicago man accused of murdering a man in downtown Mason City

UPDATED AT 4:05 PM, Monday August 22nd with additional information on plea agreement

MASON CITY — A Chicago man accused of murdering a man in downtown Mason City last fall has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors that could result in a prison term of 45 years.

26-year-old Jelani Faulk was charged with first-degree murder after being accused of repeatedly discharging a firearm at 35-year-old Christopher Tucker of Garner in the early morning hours of October 5th near the intersection of State and Federal. Tucker suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester, where he died the next day.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in Mitchell County District Court, where the case was moved due to pre-trial publicity of the case, but that was called off after the plea agreement was reached.

Faulk has pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter, a Class C habitual offender felony, as well as Class D habitual offender felony-level charges of interference with official acts while displaying or armed with a firearm and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Court records show that with the pleas, both prosecutors and the defense will make a joint recommendation for consecutive 15-year prison sentences on each count, not suspended, and the sentence will be consecutive to any existing sentences.

Faulk’s attorney Charles Kenville stated during a pre-trial conference on Friday that Faulk is also facing federal charges that could lead to additional prison time if he is convicted.

Faulk is scheduled to be sentenced on October 4th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.