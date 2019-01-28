Body of missing Marshalltown teen found in secluded area

MARSHALLTOWN — The body of a missing Marshalltown teenager has been found.

After five days of searching, Marshalltown Police say the body of 13-year old Corey Brown was found Sunday morning in a secluded area on the west side of Marshalltown. Brown left his home on Tuesday evening, January 22nd, after what was reported as a typical parent-teen dispute.

The Brown family discovered Corey’s disappearance Wednesday morning and found security camera video from their house of Corey leaving and heading south. That appears to be the last time he was seen alive.

The Brown family has requested that their privacy by honored, while thanking all the public safety personnel and volunteers who “worked diligently” in the search for Corey.

Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper says the investigation is continuing into the 13-year old’s disappearance and death, but adds that while there is no indication of criminal activity, all scenarios are being investigated.