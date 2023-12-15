KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Biggest Solar Flare In Years Temporarily Disrupts Radio Signals On Earth

December 15, 2023 12:16PM CST
This photo provided by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare, as seen in the bright flash in the upper right, on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. The sun spit out the huge flare at noon on Thursday, resulting in two hours of radio interference in the U.S. and other sunlit parts of the world. (NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA telescope has captured the biggest solar flare in years, which temporarily knocked out radio communication on Earth.

The sun spit out the huge flare on Thursday, leading to two hours of radio interference in the U.S. and other sunlit parts of the world.

The government’s Space Weather Prediction Center says multiple pilots reported communication disruptions, with the impact felt across the country.

Scientists are now analyzing a possible coronal mass ejection directed at Earth.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the action in extreme ultraviolet light.

