Best bid comes in slightly higher than budgeted for Clear Lake inclusive playground project

Artist's rendering of the Everybody Plays playground project from the group's Facbeook page

CLEAR LAKE — While the two bids submitted for construction of the Everybody Plays inclusive playground project in Clear Lake were higher than the engineer’s estimated cost, the community’s mayor says he’s pleased.

Nelson Crabb says the lower of the two bids was submitted by Dean Snyder Construction of Clear Lake at just under $2 million, higher than the $1.8 million budgeted for the project. Crabb says the city feels that’s acceptable. “We feel that is well with the acceptable range of tolerance with the economic conditions we are dealing with here currently.”

Crabb credits the committee that has worked for a year-and-a-half on this project. “We’re pleased, I’m especially pleased. I think that’s going to be a very unique type park, something that will draw people to the community to take part in. Something like that is very key to people, perhaps even moving to the area.”

The council this coming Monday night will vote to approve the construction bid. Site work is slated to begin this fall with the overall project being completed by Labor Day of next year.

Crabb made his comments on the "Ask the Mayor" program on AM-1300 KGLO earlier today.