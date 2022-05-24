Belmond man sentenced to ten years as part of Mason City stabbing
MASON CITY — It’s ten years in prison for one of the three Belmond men charged as part of a stabbing last year in Mason City.
18-year-old Jaden Edel, 17-year-old Dominic Fogarty, and 17-year-old David Gordon were charged after two victims were held down, stabbed multiple times, and had property taken on April 1st of last year in the 200 block of 15th Northeast. All three originally pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery, a Class B felony and willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony.
Edel and Fogarty previously pleaded guilty to two counts of willful injury causing bodily injury and were sentenced to probation.
Gordon as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty to first-degree theft, a Class C felony, and willful injury, a Class D felony.
District Judge James Drew on Monday sentenced Gordon to the maximum ten years in prison on the theft charge and five years on the willful injury charge, with the sentences to be served at the same time.