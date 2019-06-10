Authorities ask for help finding missing Illinois man last seen at Rock Falls area campground
By KGLO News
Jun 10, 2019 @ 10:11 AM
Lawrence Howlett (photo provided by Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department)

ROCK FALLS — Cerro Gordo County authorities are asking for the public’s help in attempting to find a missing Illinois man.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they took a report at about 10:45 Saturday morning of a missing person from Camp of the Woods located northwest of Rock Falls. 48-year-old Lawrence Howlett from Sandwich Illinois was last seen on the night of June 1st at about 10 o’clock near his camper along the Shell Rock River.

He was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a gray tank top, white socks and newer Kakhi boots. He is described as a white male, 5-foot-5, 136 pounds, green eyes and grayish brown hair. He also has tattoos of Batman, Superman and the name Baileigh on his left arm and Shantal on his right arm.

Anyone with information regarding Howlett’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 421-3000.

