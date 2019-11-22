      Breaking News
Honken execution halted by US District Judge

Arrest made in June 2018 Mason City shooting incident, one other suspect at-large

Nov 21, 2019 @ 6:00pm

MASON CITY — Mason City police say they’ve made one arrest and are searching for another suspect in a June 2018 shooting incident.

Lt. Rich Jensen says the Police Department investigated a report of a passenger of a vehicle firing a gun at another occupied vehicle, with a Cerro Gordo County deputy stopping the vehicle and interviewing the occupants, as well as seizing a firearm. Charges were not filed at the time pending further investigation including examining the firearm and DNA testing.

Warrants were later issued for 27-year-old Jacob Wilson of Gold Hill Oregon and 28-year-old Robert Buckner of Mason City.

Wilson was arrested in Oregon and extradited back to Iowa, where he was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5000 bond.

Buckner has an active arrest warrant on the same charge. Anybody with information on his whereabouts should contact the Mason City Police Department at 421-3636 or their local law enforcement agency.

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO News Team
KGLO & KRIB Sports
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved
Hampton man dead after single vehicle accident