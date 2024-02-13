Arraignment date set for Mason City man arrested in Waterloo murder case

WATERLOO — The arraignment hearing date has been set for a Mason City man arrested two weeks ago in a 2022 Waterloo murder case.

23-year-old Eric Hamilton was arrested on February 1st on charges of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Hamilton is accused of shooting 20-year-old Keivon Anderson of Waterloo multiple times in an apartment complex’s parking lot late on the night of November 21st, 2022. A criminal complaint states that investigators were advised by a witness that Hamilton was involved in luring Anderson to the area with the intent of killing him.

The complaint states that Hamilton was interviewed and denied being in Waterloo on the date of the murder, but electronic data showed that he was in Waterloo during the time of the homicide. Swabs taken from the firearm recovered from the crime scene were submitted to the FBI, who located a mixture of DNA, with Hamilton’s DNA found to be a major contributor.

Hamilton’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for next Monday, February 19th. He’s being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a total of $1 million bond.