Apartment development, arena project among items on Mason City council agenda tonight

MASON CITY — A downtown apartment complex and items dealing with the multi-purpose arena of the River City Renaissance project are among the agenda items the City Council in Mason City will discuss tonight.

== A public hearing will be held prior to the council voting on the sale of the land that currently is the overflow parking lot south of Southbridge Mall to Talon LLC of Sioux Falls. Talon is proposing to construct a $14 million, 133 unit apartment and townhome development on the site. Under the agreement, Talon would purchase the land from the city for $50,000, while the city would provide a 10-year tax abatement incentive as part of a development agreement. If approved by the council, Talon would break ground on the project within 90 days.

== The council is being asked to approve the third bid package that’s part of the multi-purpose arena project. That bid package includes things like the interior fit-up, mechanical, electrical, exterior improvements and elevators. Two bids were received for this package, with Dean Snyder Construction of Clear Lake’s bid of $7,135,000 being recommended for approval. City Administrator Aaron Burnett says in a memo to the council that the bid amount is slightly above the expected cost, but it’s still within the estimated costs for the project.

== The council also will consider a change order that’s part of the arena project. Burnett says the elevation of the rock on the arena site was slightly higher and more removal of rock was required to achieve the proper depth for the arena floor. He says rock was known to be an issue and the design was modified once early in the process to go higher rather than deeper in the ground due to that issue. Burnett says modifications by ICON have kept the cost to $152,530 rather than having to experience higher potential costs for rock removal.

The council meets at 7 o’clock tonight in the Mason City Room of the Public Library. Click here to download the council packet for tonight’s meeting.