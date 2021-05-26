Another arrest made connected to stabbing incident in Mason City last month
MASON CITY — Another arrest has been made connected to a stabbing incident last month in Mason City.
Back on April 1st, police were summoned to the 200 block of 15th Northeast for a fight. 18-year-old Jaden Edel and 17-year-old David Gordon of Belmond are accused of holding down a victim while he was stabbed multiple times in the back. Another victim was also held down and stabbed in the head. Both victims were hospitalized.
The pair are accused of stealing property from the victims and have been charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, each a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Mason City police now say they’ve also arrested 17-year-old Dominic Fogarty of Rowan and also charged him with two counts of first-degree robbery.
All three were being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 cash-only bond.