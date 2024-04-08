KGLO News KGLO News Logo

An Engine Cover On A Southwest Airlines Plane Rips Off, Forcing The Flight To Return To Denver

April 8, 2024 12:05PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

DENVER (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says a Southwest Airlines jet leaving Denver was forced to land after the engine cover fell off and struck the wing flap during takeoff.

Southwest Airlines says the Boeing 737 landed safely Sunday and the passengers headed to Houston are being put onto another aircraft.

It’s the second mishap this week for the airline.

A flight from Texas was canceled Thursday after a report of an engine fire.

The FAA is investigating both incidents.

For the latest

Trending

1

Grassley says Baltimore bridge collapse could be 'catastrophic' for shipping out Iowa goods
2

Three Iowa tickets were one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
3

Mason City man dead after motorcycle vs. deer collision in Plymouth
4

Review of wrong Powerball number report is complete
5

Cheney tells Iowa crowd U.S. ‘can’t survive’ a second Trump term