Algona woman identified as victim in Lu Verne bank shooting
LU VERNE — An Algona woman has been identified as the victim of a shooting at the bank in Lu Verne in Kossuth County.
The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Department says they were notified of a possible shooting at about 8:40 Wednesday morning. Emergency personnel responded to Security State Bank and found a female who had sustained a gunshot wound. 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar was pronounced dead at the scene.
Law enforcement says they were able to identify the suspect and a vehicle from video surveillance and eyewitness statements and later stopped a vehicle at the 158 mile marker of Interstate 35. The suspect was arrested, but his name has not been released.
Two school districts went into lockdown mode after the robbery. The Lu Verne Elementary school was locked down for about 45 minutes, with Corwith-Wesley-Lu Verne School District officials posting on social media that it was due to an incident that happened in town, adding that there was no threat to anyone at the school. West Hancock school officials locked down all their schools as well for about an hour.