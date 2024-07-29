From next week onwards, Universities of Wisconsin schools will be directly admitting tens of thousands of high school students from Wisconsin without requiring them to file applications.

In an effort to increase enrollment in the public universities across the state, a new program was launched in December that includes the admissions process. As a result, these admissions are now part of the program’s initiative.

Starting next week and throughout September, eligible students will receive admission notifications via email. Under the Direct Admit Wisconsin program, school districts in the state have provided University of Wisconsin officials with rising seniors’ GPAs and course credits. The program determines whether a student meets the criteria for direct admission to any of the 10 participating campuses.

The universities of UW-Madison, UW-La Crosse, and UW-Eau Claire have chosen not to participate.

According to Jay Rothman, the President of the Universities of Wisconsin, the program has made 50,000 students from 330 high schools eligible this week.

Over the years, there has been a decline in enrollment across the UW system. While historically, over 30% of high school graduates in the state enrolled in a UW school, this figure dropped to 27% in 2020.

Rothman stated that these students have already showcased their potential to excel at one of our universities and pave the way for a brighter future and career through their junior year of high school.

According to Rothman, several students may receive admission offers from multiple schools through this program. However, he emphasized that the conventional application process will still be available. He also expressed hope that this initiative will create a new avenue for students to realize that pursuing higher education is achievable.

He stated that while they will still have the conventional application process, their aim is to engage with a larger number of students through this initiative. Through this method, they hope to have meaningful conversations with students about how college can be a suitable option for them, how financial aid can assist them, and ultimately connect with those students who may not have considered reaching out to them before.

