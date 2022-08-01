After a recommendation to deny rezoning, Clear Lake council to make final decision tonight on proposed RV campground
CLEAR LAKE — Investors from Webster City have withdrawn their intent to pursue a recreational vehicle campground in Clear Lake after the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission has recommended denying their rezoning application.
The city last month received a petition from AKK Investment Properties LLC of Webster City to rezone about 7.45 acres at 2605 South Shore Drive from “low-density residential” to “intensive commercial” to allow for an RV campground to be developed just north of the State Park campground.
The city’s Planning & Zoning Commission held a hearing on the proposal at their July 26th meeting, and following statements from the public, the commission voted unanimously to recommend the denial of the rezoning petition to the City Council. AKK following the commission’s actions submitted a letter withdrawing their application.
The council still has to make a final decision on the commission’s recommendation at their meeting which takes place tonight at 6 o’clock at City Hall.