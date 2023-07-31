KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Actor Who Played Pee Wee Herman Has Died

July 31, 2023 12:37PM CDT
Share
Photo: MGN

(Hollywood, CA) — The actor best known for portraying Pee-wee Herman is dead. Comedian Paul Reubens was 70 years old. He was undergoing treatment for cancer. He created and starred in the TV series “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” from 1986 to 1990 and parlayed that into two movies. In a statement Reubens prepared for after his death, he said “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years.” He added “I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

For the latest

Trending

1

Many area public swimming pools, including Mason City Aquatic Center, closed due to lifeguard certification issue
2

Minnesota woman named as victim of fatal accident at Winnebago Industries rally
3

Second north-central Iowa armored car guard accused of stealing thousands from ATMs pleads guilty
4

Mason City man sentenced to 50 years for murdering woman, setting house on fire
5

Owner of Clear Lake tanning salon accused of secretly recording customers sentenced to 45 days in jail