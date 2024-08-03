A gym in suburban St. Louis has become the center of controversy after a transgender woman used the women’s locker room. The woman joined the gym on Sunday and by Friday protesters were calling for an investigation and boycott of the gym. The state’s Republican attorney general, Andrew Bailey, quickly responded to the calls for an investigation, likely in an effort to gain support in the upcoming GOP primary against former President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Will Scharf. The gym has stated that the member provided a driver’s license listing her as female.

