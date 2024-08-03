Last Thursday, the U.S. Senate gave its approval for the appointment of Arkansas’ highest-ranking military officer as the new director of the Army National Guard. This move followed President Joe Biden’s nomination of the said officer just last month.

According to a press release from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Maj. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, who serves as the secretary of the Arkansas Department of the Military and adjutant general of the state’s National Guard, is set to become the first Arkansas national guardsman to take on a federal role.

In a statement, Stubbs acknowledged that he owes a lot to the past leaders of Arkansas and the Arkansas National Guard. He stated that he is a product of their remarkable examples and the formative experiences he gained through the Guard. He also promised to take every Arkansas Guardsman with him on his next assignment and work diligently to make his state and its people proud.

According to its website, the Army National Guard plays a crucial role in serving both local communities and the country in various situations such as domestic emergencies, counterdrug efforts, and overseas combat missions. Unlike active duty military positions, serving in the Guard is mainly a part-time commitment that provides flexibility for pursuing career and educational opportunities.

Over the past few years, the Arkansas state National Guard has been dispatched to offer clean drinking water in communities that have been affected by water outages. Additionally, they have provided assistance in cleaning up after severe weather incidents. On certain occasions, Sanders has also sent members of the state National Guard to the southern border of the country. There, they have worked alongside Texas authorities to combat illegal immigration.

It is expected that Stubbs will be promoted to lieutenant general and take on the role of overseeing all programs and policies that affect the Army National Guard for the next four years. Though his official start date has not yet been announced, Stubbs is poised to step into this new position with his extensive experience and expertise in the field.

Stubbs has been proudly serving as an Arkansas National Guardsman for almost three decades now. In January 2023, he was appointed by Sanders to take up the state’s highest military position, a role that he holds with great honor and dedication.

Sanders expressed in a press release that Major General Stubbs was someone who could be relied on to lead Arkansas’ National Guard, whether it was a good day or a tough one.

After his promotion and leadership, she extended her congratulations to Stubbs and expressed her belief that our nation has been positively impacted.

At the time of publication, there were no responses from Alexa Henning, the spokesperson of Sanders, regarding any potential plans to appoint someone during Stubbs’ absence.

Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, who has been at the helm of the Army National Guard for the past four years and is set to retire on August 5th, will be succeeded by Stubbs.

