Earlier this summer, the Arthur and Friends Community Choir emerged victorious in the large choir division at the national gospel How Sweet the Sound competition held in Atlanta, Georgia.

The People’s Choice Award was also bestowed upon them.

Arthur Gremillion hails from New Roads and is the founder as well as the choir director of an award-winning choir. According to him, the choir boasts members from different parts of Louisiana, including Baton Rouge, Plaquemine, New Orleans, and even Mississippi.

Gremillion expressed how winning was both an incredible and humbling experience. According to her, the victory was a result of their hard work, dedication, and numerous sacrifices. She further added that they were immensely grateful for the win.

In just a few weeks, the community choir will mark their 16th year since their inception. To commemorate this milestone, they are cordially inviting everyone to attend their anniversary concert at 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 18th. The venue for this special occasion is none other than the Living Faith Christian Center, situated on Winbourne Avenue in Baton Rouge.

Reference Article