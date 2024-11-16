A GoFundMe page has been created for the victim of Saturday’s horrific attack. The assault brought Tiffany Warfield to the hospital with injuries. Markeem Bright set up GoFundMe for the single mother of two.

“We’re asking friends, family, and caring communities throughout the world to rally behind Tiffany as she rebuilds her life. Every donation, prayer, and sharing will help her recovery. Let us assist Tiffany in restoring her sense of safety, security, and hope.” Thank you for your love and support,” Bright said on the GoFundMe website.

Yesterday, the Vicksburg Police Department announced the arrest and charging of three suspects in relation to Saturday’s vicious assault. The three made their first appearance before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court Friday.

Facebook livestreamed a brutal assault at an apartment complex in Vicksburg on Saturday, November 9, 2024. The Vicksburg Police Department confirmed the slashing of Warfield’s tires and the theft of her car keys and mobile phone.

Aggravated assault is now the charge against the three accused.

The Warren County Grand Jury received Ronjanae Hill, 24, under a $75,000 bond.

The Warren County Grand Jury bound over Marcus Ross, 33, of Vicksburg on a $75,000 bond.

On charges of aggravated assault, Charles Doss, 27, of Vicksburg, received a $100,000 bond. The Warren County Grand Jury received him.

