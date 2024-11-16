A Mississippi man, Marshall Grace, 47, has been handed a hefty sentence for methamphetamine trafficking following his previous conviction on conspiracy and possession charges.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey handed Grace a cumulative sentence of more than a decade in prison.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Grace will serve 120 months for conspiracy (Count One) and 78 months for possession with intent to distribute (Count Two), with both sentences running consecutively.

Grace’s case records suggest a substantial involvement in supplying meth to local dealers in Orleans Parish’s Hollygrove community.

This took place from about July 2019 to July 2020. His unlawful enterprise came to an abrupt end when Louisiana State Troopers conducting a routine traffic stop in St. Tammany Parish discovered half a kilogram of methamphetamine concealed in his car’s trunk.

In addition, law authorities discovered two of Grace’s cell phones at the scene, which contained incriminating evidence of drug trafficking chats, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

For Grace, the consequences of his crimes go beyond prison. Following his release, he will be subject to supervised release for a further five and four years for counts One and Two, demonstrating the justice system’s commitment to long-term control. Furthermore, Grace will be required to pay a $200 special assessment fee, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Reference Article