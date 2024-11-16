New data shows that more than 7,100 Mexican nationals received deportation orders from the US in October, more than any other nationality group.

According to data released on Friday by Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), U.S. immigration judges ordered the deportations, which are the highest in a decade and culminate a trend of increasing numbers of Mexicans ordered removed from the country.

According to TRAC data, judges ordered the deportation of Guatemalans, Hondurans, Nicaraguans, and Ecuadorians from the United States in October.

According to TRAC, two-thirds, or 66%, of all Mexicans who applied for asylum in the United States were ordered deported, which is significantly higher than the 37% of Mexican nationals who were ordered sent back in October 2023, with the remainder allowed to stay in the United States while their immigration cases were resolved.

TRAC says that in October, US immigration judges awarded asylum to 2,471 aliens, or 66% of applications heard, following merit hearings.

TRAC reports that in October, the first month of Fiscal Year 2025, there were 87,620 new immigration cases filed, with 81,472 cases resolved.

The immigration case backlog has now reached 3.72 million, down marginally from 3.71 million in Fiscal 2024.

TRAC compiled the information by studying thousands of immigration cases under the Freedom of Information Act.

Reference Article