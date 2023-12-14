Thursday December 14th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High vs. Des Moines Hoover — girls 6:15, boys follow

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, Lions TV at kribam.com — Clear Lake boys wrestling vs. Webster City — 7:15

MASON CITY — The NIACC women outscored Marshalltown 57-19 in the middle two quarters on their way to an 81-41 win in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference contest, as you heard last night on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. NIACC led 13-12 after the first quarter, but then poured in 30 points in the second quarter, holding Marshalltown to only seven points. The Trojans then outscored the Tigers 27-12 in the third quarter. Madison Hillman had 13 points and nine rebounds to lead the Trojans, while Keeley Steele added 11 as NIACC is now 9-4 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

== In the men’s game, Marshalltown jumped out to a 41-25 lead at the half and held off NIACC 80-72 in a non-conference contest. Wyatt Helming led NIACC as he recorded his fifth straight double-double and eighth of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marquel Newsome added 15 points while Omarion Roberts had 11. NIACC drops to 7-6 overall with the loss.

Both NIACC teams wrap up the pre-holiday portion of their schedule on Saturday with a trip to Norfolk Nebraska to face Northeast Community College in conference play.

IOWA CITY — The fourth ranked Iowa women are getting ready for Saturday’s game against Cleveland State in Des Moines. It will be part of a doubleheader in Wells Fargo Arena that will find the Hawkeye men playing Florida A&M.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder who expects a fun atmosphere.

The women play the second game of the doubleheader starting at about 6 o’clock. You can hear the men’s game starting shortly after 3:30 on Saturday on KGLO.

— area high school basketball schedule tonight — all doubleheaders

Des Moines Hoover at Mason City High (KGLO 6:15)

Emmetsburg at Forest City

North Iowa at West Bend-Mallard

WATERLOO — The Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament kicks off its three-day run at Young Arena with the girls competition starting today. Looking at area teams and their first-round matches:

== Bracket A

Osage vs. Pleasant Valley

== Bracket B

Mason City vs. Charles City

Boys teams that will start competition tomorrow from our local area include: Clear Lake, Charles City, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Lake Mills, Nashua-Plainfield, and Osage

— area high school wrestling tonight:

Webster City at Clear Lake (KRIB sometime after 7:00)

Algona & Iowa Falls-Alden at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Hampton-Dumont-CAL & St. Edmond at Humboldt

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson said he’ll play this week at Cincinnati without restriction. Jefferson missed seven games with a hamstring injury before a hard hit to the chest last week forced him out in Las Vegas. He was sent to the hospital for precautionary testing and cleared of any serious conditions. Jefferson watched the game on his phone with the sirens blaring on his ride to the hospital. He said he was scared but still confident he would’ve been fine to return to the field. Jefferson has 598 receiving yards in 5½ games.