Friday September 8th Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:30; Clear Lake at Iowa Falls-Alden — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30; Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00-11:30
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City vs. Gilbert — pre-game 7:15, kickoff 7:30
== SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa at Iowa State — pre-game 12:30, kickoff 2:30
== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. New York Mets — Inside Twins 12:00, pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake takes a 2-0 record on the road tonight to face 0-2 Iowa Falls-Alden. The Lions have opened the season with shutouts over Forest City and New Hampton. Coach Aaron Stensland credits the defensive line for their work in holding their first two opponents scoreless.
The Cadets have lost to Hampton-Dumont-CAL and South Hardin, and Stensland says they’ll have to try to contain the play of quarterback Jaiden Damiano.
You can hear the Clear Lake and Iowa Falls-Alden game tonight on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting with the Radio Iowa Scouting Report at 6:30, the pre-game at 6:45, and the kickoff slated for 7:30 from Cadet Field at Dale Howard Stadium.
MASON CITY — Mason City High hosts Gilbert on Hall of Fame Night at Riverhawks Stadium. The Riverhawks are 1-1 after dropping a 42-21 decision at Fort Dodge last week. Coach Josh Reuter says they hope to bounce back from a tough loss to the Dodgers.
Gilbert is 2-0 on the season after wins over Dallas Center-Grimes and Carroll. You can hear the Mason City-Gilbert game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at about 7:15 with kickoff slated for 7:30
MASON CITY — Newman and Lake Mills match up in a Class A District 2 contest tonight. The Knights are 1-1 after beating West Fork last week 47-7, while Lake Mills is 2-0 after wins over AGWSR and Central Springs to open up the season. Newman has won the last three in the series. Tonight’s game at Newman starts at 7 o’clock.
ST. ANSGAR — Two top-ranked teams face off in St. Ansgar tonight as the 5th-ranked Saints host #1 West Hancock in Class A District 2 play. West Hancock has outscored their first two opponents of the season 115-6 while St. Ansgar has posted a one-point victory over cross-county rival Osage and a big win over North Union. West Hancock won last year’s game 32-0
— other local high school football games
== Class A District 2
North Union at Belmond-Klemme
North Butler at West Fork (non-district)
== 8-Man District 2
North Iowa at Garrigan
Harris-Lake Park at Northwood-Kensett
GTRA at Rockford
#5 Remsen St. Mary’s at West Bend-Mallard (non-district)
== other non-district games
Osage at Dike-New Hartford
Central Springs at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Eagle Grove at Forest City
Charles City at Waterloo East
AMES — Defenses at Iowa and Iowa State are preparing for new quarterbacks leading up to Saturday’s 70th meeting in Ames. Redshirt freshman Rocco Becht took the majority of snaps in the Cyclones’ 30-9 win over UNI and will get his second start on Saturday.
That’s Iowa corner Cooper DeJean who says one game does not provide a complete scouting report.
Cade McNamara led Iowa to a 24-14 win over Utah State and Cyclone corner T.J. Tampa says they have watched McNamara’s film from Michigan to get ready.
Tampa says the keys against Iowa remain the same no matter who the quarterback is.
Tampa is a native of Pennsylvania and says he has learned to appreciate this rivalry.
Kickoff in Ames is scheduled for 2:30 with the pre-game at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO
AMES — The Clear Lake girls finished fifth while the Lions boys finished 12th at the Davis County Cross Country Invitational on Thursday held at the Iowa State University course in Ames. On the girls side, Lions junior Addison Doughan finished third in a time of 19:12, nine seconds behind the winner, while Anna Feuerbach finished 10th in a time of 20:16. #2/3A Gilbert won the team title with 66 points, #5/3A Clear Creek-Amana was second with 113 while the 12th-ranked in Class 3A Lions were fifth with 135 points. On the boys side, the Lions were 12th with 310 points, with #2/3A Gilbert winning the team title with 20 points as they had five runners finish in the top seven. Caleb Jones had Clear Lake’s best time, finishing 39th in a time of 17:37. Clear Lake next Thursday hosts their own invitational at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course. See the full results from the Davis County Invitational by clicking below.
Boys — https://static.trackmeetio.com/meetFiles/27273/64fa50b55ba5c.pdf
Girls — https://static.trackmeetio.com/meetFiles/27273/64fa5d692e2f4.pdf
— high school volleyball Thursday night
@ Mason City High
Charles City 2-0 Mason City (25-15, 25-11)
Charles City 2-0 Clear Lake (25-19, 25-14)
Clear Lake 2-0 Mason City (28-26, 25-19)
#15/3A Osage 3-0 North Butler (25-13, 25-13, 25-19)
#13/1A St. Ansgar 3-0 Nashua-Plainfield (25-18, 25-17, 25-14)
Bishop Garrigan 3-0 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (25-19, 25-12, 25-19)
Lake Mills 3-0 Eagle Grove (25-14, 25-11, 25-14)