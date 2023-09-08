Friday September 8th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:30; Clear Lake at Iowa Falls-Alden — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30; Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00-11:30

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City vs. Gilbert — pre-game 7:15, kickoff 7:30

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa at Iowa State — pre-game 12:30, kickoff 2:30

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. New York Mets — Inside Twins 12:00, pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake takes a 2-0 record on the road tonight to face 0-2 Iowa Falls-Alden. The Lions have opened the season with shutouts over Forest City and New Hampton. Coach Aaron Stensland credits the defensive line for their work in holding their first two opponents scoreless.

The Cadets have lost to Hampton-Dumont-CAL and South Hardin, and Stensland says they’ll have to try to contain the play of quarterback Jaiden Damiano.

You can hear the Clear Lake and Iowa Falls-Alden game tonight on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting with the Radio Iowa Scouting Report at 6:30, the pre-game at 6:45, and the kickoff slated for 7:30 from Cadet Field at Dale Howard Stadium.

MASON CITY — Mason City High hosts Gilbert on Hall of Fame Night at Riverhawks Stadium. The Riverhawks are 1-1 after dropping a 42-21 decision at Fort Dodge last week. Coach Josh Reuter says they hope to bounce back from a tough loss to the Dodgers.

Gilbert is 2-0 on the season after wins over Dallas Center-Grimes and Carroll. You can hear the Mason City-Gilbert game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at about 7:15 with kickoff slated for 7:30

MASON CITY — Newman and Lake Mills match up in a Class A District 2 contest tonight. The Knights are 1-1 after beating West Fork last week 47-7, while Lake Mills is 2-0 after wins over AGWSR and Central Springs to open up the season. Newman has won the last three in the series. Tonight’s game at Newman starts at 7 o’clock.

ST. ANSGAR — Two top-ranked teams face off in St. Ansgar tonight as the 5th-ranked Saints host #1 West Hancock in Class A District 2 play. West Hancock has outscored their first two opponents of the season 115-6 while St. Ansgar has posted a one-point victory over cross-county rival Osage and a big win over North Union. West Hancock won last year’s game 32-0

— other local high school football games

== Class A District 2

North Union at Belmond-Klemme

North Butler at West Fork (non-district)

== 8-Man District 2

North Iowa at Garrigan

Harris-Lake Park at Northwood-Kensett

GTRA at Rockford

#5 Remsen St. Mary’s at West Bend-Mallard (non-district)

== other non-district games

Osage at Dike-New Hartford

Central Springs at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Eagle Grove at Forest City

Charles City at Waterloo East

AMES — Defenses at Iowa and Iowa State are preparing for new quarterbacks leading up to Saturday’s 70th meeting in Ames. Redshirt freshman Rocco Becht took the majority of snaps in the Cyclones’ 30-9 win over UNI and will get his second start on Saturday.

That’s Iowa corner Cooper DeJean who says one game does not provide a complete scouting report.

Cade McNamara led Iowa to a 24-14 win over Utah State and Cyclone corner T.J. Tampa says they have watched McNamara’s film from Michigan to get ready.

Tampa says the keys against Iowa remain the same no matter who the quarterback is.

Tampa is a native of Pennsylvania and says he has learned to appreciate this rivalry.

Kickoff in Ames is scheduled for 2:30 with the pre-game at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO

AMES — The Clear Lake girls finished fifth while the Lions boys finished 12th at the Davis County Cross Country Invitational on Thursday held at the Iowa State University course in Ames. On the girls side, Lions junior Addison Doughan finished third in a time of 19:12, nine seconds behind the winner, while Anna Feuerbach finished 10th in a time of 20:16. #2/3A Gilbert won the team title with 66 points, #5/3A Clear Creek-Amana was second with 113 while the 12th-ranked in Class 3A Lions were fifth with 135 points. On the boys side, the Lions were 12th with 310 points, with #2/3A Gilbert winning the team title with 20 points as they had five runners finish in the top seven. Caleb Jones had Clear Lake’s best time, finishing 39th in a time of 17:37. Clear Lake next Thursday hosts their own invitational at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course. See the full results from the Davis County Invitational by clicking below.

Boys — https://static.trackmeetio.com/meetFiles/27273/64fa50b55ba5c.pdf

Girls — https://static.trackmeetio.com/meetFiles/27273/64fa5d692e2f4.pdf

— high school volleyball Thursday night

@ Mason City High

Charles City 2-0 Mason City (25-15, 25-11)

Charles City 2-0 Clear Lake (25-19, 25-14)

Clear Lake 2-0 Mason City (28-26, 25-19)

#15/3A Osage 3-0 North Butler (25-13, 25-13, 25-19)

#13/1A St. Ansgar 3-0 Nashua-Plainfield (25-18, 25-17, 25-14)

Bishop Garrigan 3-0 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (25-19, 25-12, 25-19)

Lake Mills 3-0 Eagle Grove (25-14, 25-11, 25-14)

2023 THIRD Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, September 7, 2023

Class 1A

SchoolRecordLW

1 Ankeny Christian 6-1 1

2 North Tama 7-5 3

3 Fort Madison Holy Trinity 9-3 4

4 Edgewood-Colesburg 7-3 5

5 Boyden-Hull 5-1 11

6 BCLUW 10-5 10

7 AGWSR 4-6 7

8 Council Bluffs St. Albert 5-3 8

9 Stanton 11-3 15

10 Don Bosco 4-5 6

11 River Valley 4-0 13

12 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-4 12

13 St. Ansgar 3-5 9

14 Remsen St. Mary’s 3-1 14

15 Riverside 7-4 2

Dropped out: None

Class 2A

SchoolRecordLW

1 Dike-New Hartford 15-0 1

2 Hinton 6-0 2

3 Grundy Center 15-0 3

4 Sumner-Fredericksburg 7-2 5

5 Denver 12-1 4

6 Ridge View 8-0 6

7 Treynor 9-0 7

8 South Hardin 11-1 8

9 Carroll Kuemper 11-3 9

10 Iowa City Regina 9-3 10

11 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4-3 11

12 Aplington-Parkersburg 8-1 13

13 West Burlington 12-1 14

14 Wapsie Valley 8-5 12

15 Wilton 7-3 NR

Dropped Out: Hudson (15)

Class 3A

SchoolRecordLW

1 Western Christian Hull 7-4 1

2 Mount Vernon 6-1 6

3 Des Moines Christian 7-3 3

4 Cherokee 9-2 5

5 Union 10-2 4

6 Center Point-Urbana 7-2 NR

7 Davenport Assumption 7-3 2

8 West Delaware 10-3 8

9 Anamosa 14-1 10

10 Dubuque Wahlert 4-2 9

11 New Hampton 12-1 14

12 Solon 6-5 7

13 Forest City 4-0 13

14 West Liberty 7-4 11

15 Osage 5-2 NR

Dropped Out: Red Oak (12), Mid-Prairie (15)

Class 4A

SchoolRecordLW

1 Clear Creek-Amana 15-0 1

2 Indianola 12-0 2

3 ADM 10-0 9

4 Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-2 4

5 North Scott 8-1 3

6 Norwalk 10-7 5

7 Lewis Central 9-1 7

8 Marion 8-3 8

9 Sioux Center 8-0 13

10 Dallas Center-Grimes 7-2 14

11 Ballard 9-2 NR

12 Bondurant-Farrar 6-3 11

13 North Polk 13-2 12

14 Knoxville 6-3 10

15 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 9-3 NR

Dropped Out: Nevada (6), Charles City (15)

Class 5A

SchoolRecordLW

1 West Des Moines Dowling 11-2 1

2 Ankeny Centennial 10-3 2

3 Ankeny 9-4 3

4 Waukee Northwest 6-5 4

5 Johnston 10-2 5

6 Cedar Falls 8-2 6

7 Pleasant Valley 7-2 9

8 West Des Moines Valley 7-5 10

9 Sioux City East 5-4 7

10 Iowa City Liberty 4-8 8

11 Linn-Mar 7-3 11

12 Dubuque Senior 10-4 12

13 Iowa City High 5-4 14

14 Muscatine 4-3 15

15 Dubuque Hempstead 4-2 NR

Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Kennedy (13)