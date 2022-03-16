Supply chain issues continue to be a problem for businesses like Casey’s
ANKENY — Supply chain issues continue to impact businesses in Iowa, including the Ankeny-based Casey’s convenience store chain.
Chief financial officer Steve Bramlage talked about the issue during a recent conference call on their third-quarter results. “While supply chain challenges have improved since the second quarter — notably in cups — the company still experienced disruption within prepared food and dispensed beverage,” Bramlage said.
He says supply shortages continue for one item in particular. “Bakery items — specifically our popular glazed donuts — continue to be in acute short supply as our vendor partners experience COVID-related disruptions,” he said.
Bramlage says the supplies they are able to get for their prepared food are costing more — and the company has passed some of the cost on to customers. “The merchandise team was able to partially offset the cost increases with a round of proactive menu price increases and a more significant round of increases is scheduled for mid-March,” Bramlage said.
The company says its inside sales improved in its third-quarter as traffic into stores continues to improve.