Supply chain issues continue to be a problem for businesses like Casey’s

Mar 16, 2022 @ 11:52am

ANKENY — Supply chain issues continue to impact businesses in Iowa, including the Ankeny-based Casey’s convenience store chain.

Chief financial officer Steve Bramlage talked about the issue during a recent conference call on their third-quarter results. “While supply chain challenges have improved since the second quarter — notably in cups — the company still experienced disruption within prepared food and dispensed beverage,” Bramlage said.

He says supply shortages continue for one item in particular. “Bakery items — specifically our popular glazed donuts — continue to be in acute short supply as our vendor partners experience COVID-related disruptions,” he said.

Bramlage says the supplies they are able to get for their prepared food are costing more — and the company has passed some of the cost on to customers. “The merchandise team was able to partially offset the cost increases with a round of proactive menu price increases and a more significant round of increases is scheduled for mid-March,” Bramlage said.

The company says its inside sales improved in its third-quarter as traffic into stores continues to improve.

