Monday April 26th Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Cleveland — pre-game 4:30, first pitch 5:10
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gregory Polanco homered among his three hits, the Pittsburgh bullpen tossed five strong innings, and the Pirates beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2 Sunday. Adam Frazier also had three hits as Pittsburgh finished a nine-game road trip 6-3. The Pirates have won three of four and five of seven. Minnesota, 2-11 in its last 13 games, is tied with Detroit for fewest wins in the American League. Nelson Cruz homered.
== The Twins head to Cleveland for a three-game series starting late this afternoon. First pitch today and Tuesday is scheduled for 5:10 Central Time with the pre-game starting at 4:30 on AM-1300 KGLO. Wednesday’s finale is a 12:10 start with the pre-game starting at 11:30 on KGLO.
MASON CITY — The NIACC baseball team swept Marshalltown in the first two games of a four-game weekend series at Roosevelt Field on Saturday. NIACC took the opener 10-0 in five innings with Brandt Thompson tossing a complete-game four-hit shutout, striking out six. The Trojans got a two-run homer from Brian Williams in the first and a two-run homer from Mason Nadolney in the fifth. NIACC in the second game pounded out 20 hits in a 17-11 win. Williams socked a grand slam in the second, Logan Milene’s solo homer in the fourth hit the roof of the bus barn beyond the right field fence, while Avrton Laird hit a three-run homer in the seventh. NIACC is 18-19 overall and 13-17 in the conference and will finish up the four-game series this afternoon after Sunday’s scheduled doubleheader was postponed due to the weather.
MARSHALLTOWN — The NIACC softball team took three of four games over the weekend with Marshalltown Community College. NIACC swept Saturday’s doubleheader 5-0 and 11-1 in five innings. Laken Lienhard hit homers in each game. Sydni Coleman homered in the first game while Ravyn Krachey hit a homer in the nightcap. NIACC split Sunday’s doubleheader, winning 11-2 and falling 10-7. NIACC is 14-24 overall and 12-24 in the conference and will host Ellsworth in a conference doubleheader on Wednesday.
ANKENY – NIACC’s Thea Lunning didn’t get to play in the Region XI women’s golf tournament as a freshman because COVID-19 canceled the 2020 spring season.
The sophomore from Mason City made up for it in her sophomore season.
Lunning placed fourth at the regional tournament Sunday at the Otter Creek Golf Course with a two-round total of 169 to punch her ticket to the NJCAA Division I national golf tournament.
Iowa Western’s Luisa Gibson was the regional’s individual medalist with a 153. The Reivers, who won the team title with a 640, also had the second and third-place finishers in the 36-hole regional tournament.
The top five golfers for team champion Iowa Western plus the top 10 golfers not on the winning team qualify for the NJCAA Division I national tournament.
The NJCAA Division I national tournament is set for May 10-13 in Ormond Beach, Fla. at the Plantation Bay Golf Course.
DES MOINES – NIACC’s Tinashe Chigudu placed sixth in the college division 200 at the Drake Relays on Saturday in a time of 22.02 seconds.
Chigudu’s time of 22.02 ranks third on the school’s all-time 200 list.
The sixth-place finish at the Drake Relays is the highest for a NIACC athlete since Wal Khat placed fourth in the unseeded University/College 800 in 2017.