Thursday March 4th Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Twins spring training baseball vs. Tampa Bay — 12:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 3A girls state semifinals — Clear Lake vs. Unity Christian Orange City — pre-game 3:30, tipoff 4:00
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Nebraska — pre-game 7:00, tipoff 8:00
DES MOINES — Montezuma outscored St. Ansgar 18-11 in the fourth quarter to beat the Saints 50-45 in the Class 1A state quarterfinal round of the girls state basketball tournament, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Elise Boulton scored 11 of the Bravettes’ 18 fourth quarter points and finished with 29 points to lead sixth-ranked Montezuma past the Saints. Hali Anderson led St. Ansgar with 19 points while Brooklyn Hackbart had 10 points and 14 rebounds, as the Saints end their season with a 22-2 record. Montezuma will face two-time champion Newell-Fonda in Friday’s semifinals. Newell-Fonda beat Kingsley-Pierson 88-47 on Wednesday.
— other 1A quarterfinals from Wednesday
Bishop Garrigan 48, Springville 42
Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton 60, Marcus-Meridan-Cleghorn-Remsen-Union 55
— 2A quarterfinals Wednesday
Dike-New Hartford 44, Treynor 36
West Branch 49, Grundy Center 33
DES MOINES — The Clear Lake girls face Unity Christian of Orange City in the Class 3A state semifinal round this afternoon in Des Moines. The Lions are coming off of a quarterfinal round win over Waukon Monday night 45-24, while Unity Christian beat Roland-Story 70-42 on Tuesday morning. Clear Lake coach Bart Smith knows today will be challenging for his team.
Tipoff between Clear Lake and Unity Christian is scheduled for 4 o’clock this afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena, with our live and local coverage starting on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting at about 3:30. The other 3A semifinal has Cherokee facing West Lyon.
— 5A semifinals today
10:00 AM — Waukee (11-1) vs. Ankeny Centennial (16-2)
12:00 Noon — Johnston (17-1) vs. Iowa City West (14-3)
— 4A semifinals today
6:00 — Glenwood (20-3) vs. North Scott (16-2)
8:00 — Ballard (22-1) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (21-2)
MASON CITY — The NIACC basketball teams swept Ellsworth in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference action last night in Mason City. Freshman Kourtney Manning scored 22 points and also had seven rebounds and four steals as the Lady Trojans downed Ellsworth 67-39. The NIACC men outscored Ellsworth 32-25 in the second half for a 61-58 victory. Jaden Horton gave NIACC a 60-58 lead with a basket with 22 seconds to go with McKelary Robertson adding a free throw in the final seconds to give NIACC the win. Both NIACC teams head to Northeast Community College for conference play on Saturday.
IOWA CITY — The 5th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes will lock up the third seed in the Big Ten Tournament with a pair of wins to close the season. It begins tonight at home against Nebraska. Under former Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg the Huskers have won two straight after a 1-14 start to conference play and a three week COVID pause. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says the Huskers have showed character with the way they have bounced back.
Iowa is on the verge of getting its entire 27-game schedule played. McCaffery says that is a credit to the players and how they have handled the pandemic.
Pre-game tonight on AM-1300 KGLO is slated for 7 o’clock with the tipoff at 8 o’clock
ST. LOUIS — The UNI Panthers will take on a familiar foe tonight in St. Louis in the play-in round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament when the Panthers take on Illinois State. UNI swept a two-game series against the Redbirds last weekend, including a 94-87 double overtime win in the regular season finale.
That’s UNI coach Ben Jacobson. The winner advances to play second seeded Drake in the quarterfinal round on Friday.
BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA — The Iowa Hawkeye women were outscored 27-16 in the third quarter in an 89-80 loss at 11th ranked Indiana. The Hoosiers shot 58 percent and outrebounded the Hawkeyes 38-21.
That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. The Hawkeyes lost despite shooting 52 percent, including eight of 14 from three point range. Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes with 32 points but she fouled out with just under three minutes remaining and the Hawkeyes trailing by four. Iowa is 10-8 in the Big Ten.
AMES — The Iowa State women used a 16-2 second half run to take command and closed the regular season with an 83-53 win over Kansas. Ashley Joens had 23 points and 14 rebounds, her 11th double-double of the season and talked about the decisive run.
The Cyclones finish 12-6 and in fourth place in the Big 12 standings.
AMES — The Midwest High School Hockey League tournament starts today in Ames with some alterations announced on Wednesday with Ames and Omaha dropping out of the tournament due to COVID-19 issues. Mason City as the eighth seed will now face 12th-seed Quad Cities in a game to be played at 2:30 this afternoon. The Mohawks won three of the four games between the two teams in the regular season. The winner of that game will face second-seeded Dubuque in Friday’s quarterfinals at 4:20. If the Mohawks win today, you’ll be able to hear their quarterfinal round game on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Click here to see the updated bracket