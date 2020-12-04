      Weather Alert

4th straight day of recoveries outpacing new cases, but Iowa sees worst day of pandemic with over 80 deaths, first Worth County death reported

Dec 4, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — For the fourth straight day, the number of north-central Iowans recovered from COVID-19 outpaced the number of new cases, but the listening area also saw eight more deaths and the state saw its worst day of the pandemic with over 80 deaths reported.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, three more deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo County, two more deaths each in Butler and Floyd counties, and Worth County reported its first death of the pandemic, the last county in our listening area to have reported its first fatality. That brings the listening area’s pandemic total deaths to 160, with 29 of those coming in the last week. In that same 24-hour period,

266 more north-central Iowans have been reported as recovered from the pandemic while 150 new cases were confirmed. That brings down the active number of cases in the listening area from 5390 on Thursday to 5266 today. The Cerro Gordo County active case count dropped from 1698 on Thursday to 1652 today.

The 10-county listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate is 20.5%, down from 20.8% on Thursday, while the seven-day rate for the listening area is at 16.7%.

The number of people hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region dropped from 75 on Thursday to 67 today. 14 people are in an intensive care unit while 12 are on a ventilator.

Iowa saw 84 deaths reported in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, a pandemic high, bringing the total number of deaths to 2603. 5179 more Iowans were reported as recovered while 2901 new cases were confirmed.

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 52 3
Butler 8 2
Floyd 21 2
Franklin 21
Hancock 8
Kossuth 8
Mitchell 9
Winnebago 25
Worth 1 1
Wright 7
Area Total 160 8

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 3740 46
Butler 1079 17
Floyd 1124 15
Franklin 766 5
Hancock 920 16
Kossuth 1182 16
Mitchell 844 6
Winnebago 964 9
Worth 388 5
Wright 1317 15
Area Total 12324 150

 

 

Active Cases 12/4/20
 Active Cases 11/26/20
Active Cases 11/1/20
Cerro Gordo 1652 1850 477
Butler 494 505 82
Floyd 543 522 60
Franklin 287 294 42
Hancock 390 447 134
Kossuth 567 509 176
Mitchell 421 467 119
Winnebago 337 374 192
Worth 178 197 46
Wright 397 425 182
Area Total 5266 5590 1510
Yesterday 5390

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 2036 89
Butler 577 31
Floyd 560 15
Franklin 458 15
Hancock 522 22
Kossuth 607 36
Mitchell 414 12
Winnebago 602 21
Worth 209 9
Wright 913 16
Area Total 6898 266

 

Positivity Rate 14-day 7 day
Cerro Gordo 20.5 17.5
Butler 18.5 14.9
Floyd 22.4 16.4
Franklin 15 8
Hancock 22.1 20.5
Kossuth 29.1 24.4
Mitchell 19.9 15
Winnebago 18.2 16.8
Worth 14.2 11.1
Wright 19.7 16.7
Area Average 20.5 16.7

 

For the latest

Trending
Mason City council shows mixed reaction to new version of electronic sign ordinance
Clear Lake firefighters battle two separate blazes overnight
Iowa elector used to pressure over his Electoral College vote
Mason City man pleads guilty to drunk driving with children in the car
Iowa State University experts says items you are looking for will be tougher to find as we get closer to holidays