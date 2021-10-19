      Weather Alert

41% of corn, 74% of soybeans harvested in north-central Iowa

Oct 19, 2021 @ 4:40am

DES MOINES — The USDA’s weekly crop report says farmers were able to work around some rain showers last week.

The report says 43% of the corn is now in the bin — up from 30% last week. That put the corn harvest one week ahead of the five-year average. The soybean harvest moved to 70% completed compared to 56% the week before. That’s also one week ahead of the average. 

The report says more than half the soybean crop remaining to be harvested in south-central Iowa — while all other districts have at least 52 percent pulled from the fields.

Here in the north-central Iowa crop reporting district, 41% of the corn and 74% of the soybeans have been harvested. Last week there were 5.8 days suitable for field work in the area. Topsoil moisture in north-central Iowa is two percent surplus, 66% adequate, 32% short and one percent very short. Subsoil moisture is listed as zero surplus, 40% adequate, 46% short and 14% very short.

