Monday January 20th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, Radio.com app — Mason City HIgh boys vs. West Hancock — 7:00
IOWA FALLS – Mark Mohl picked up his 200th win as coach of the NIACC men’s basketball team on Sunday afternoon. NIACC topped Ellsworth 84-81 to move Mohl’s record at NIACC to 200-153. Mohl took over the Trojans in the 2008-09 season. In Sunday’s win, the Trojans were led by sophomore Quentin Hardrict with 19 points. Also for NIACC, Trey Sampson scored 18 points, James Harris scored 17 points, Deundra Roberson scored 16 points and Jaden Horton scored 10 points.
== In the women’s game, NIACC cruised to a 99-32 win. Freshman Sierra Morrow scored 20 points to lead the Lady Trojans to their sixth straight win. Also for the Lady Trojans, Sydney Wetlaufer scored 18 points, Autam Mendez scored 15 points, Brooke Heisler scored 14 points and Miyah Walker scored 12 points.
The NIACC women will host Southeastern this afternoon at 1 o’clock, with both NIACC teams hosting Iowa Central on Wednesday night.
MADISON — The 22nd ranked Iowa Hawkeye women rallied from a 15 point halftime deficit to win at Wisconsin 85-78, as you heard on Sunday on AM-1300 KGLO. It was Iowa’s sixth straight win as the Hawkeyes move to 6-1 in the Big Ten. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.
It was Iowa’s third road win in Big Ten play.
Mason City native Makenzie Meyer led the way for Iowa, scoring 22 points, handing out six assists and having three steals. Kathleen Doyle added 21 while Monika Czinano added 20. Iowa hosts Ohio State on Thursday, a game you’ll hear on KGLO starting at 7 o’clock.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kyler Edwards had 22 points coming off the highest-scoring game of his career and No. 23 Texas Tech pulled away from Iowa State in the second half of a 72-52 victory. The sophomore was 5 of 6 from 3-point range after scoring 24 points in a victory at Kansas State that stopped a two-game skid. Texas Tech went on an 18-2 run in the second half. The Cyclones missed their first 15 attempts from 3-point range and finished 3 of 22. Tyrese Haliburton led the Cyclones with 13 points.
STILLWATER — The Iowa State women erased a 14 point deficit in a 64-63 win at Oklahoma State. Kristin Scott and Ashley Joens both had 17 points to lead the Cyclones.
That’s ISU coach Bill Fennelly.
The Cyclones are 2-3 in the Big 12 and 10-6 overall.
MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls stayed atop the NA3HL’s West Division standings after a weekend split with Granite City at the Mason City Multi-Purpose Arena. On Friday night, Granite City scored three times in the second period for a 5-3 win and moved into first place in the division. Sota Isogai, Matt Dahlside and Cam Fagerlee each scored goals for the Bulls. On Saturday night, Evan Babekuhl recorded his fourth shutout of the season, stopping 21 shots in a 2-0 Bulls victory. North Iowa killed off all five of Granite City’s power play opportunities in the contest. Lucas Wahlin scored a power-play goal with 3:47 left in the first period and then assisted on the Bulls other goal by Jac Triemert early in the third period. The Bulls are now 27-5-2-0 on the season and are two points ahead of Granite City in the division standings. North Iowa hosts New Ulm on Friday night at 7:30.
MASON CITY — The Mohawk high school hockey team fell in their first two games played in the new Mason City Multi-Purpose Arena over the weekend, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com and via the Radio.com app. On Saturday, Kansas City shut out the Mohawks 8-0. On Sunday, Cole Theut scored four goals to lead the Jets to a 6-2 win. Nik Howell and Sam Butler scored for the Mohawks, who drop to 2-17 and a shootout loss. Mason City and Kansas City will play once again today in a neutral site game in Des Moines at 11:00 AM as part of a make-up from games postponed last weekend.
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake baseball coach Seth Thompson has resigned from his coaching position. Thompson coached the Lions to three state titles, winning the 3A state championship in 2013 and the Class 2A titles in 2015 and 2016. Thompson ends his 12-year run as the Lions head coach with a record of 369-183. The Clear Lake School Board approved his resignation last week. A search for a new coach is underway.