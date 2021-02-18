2021 State Wrestling Placewinners
DES MOINES — Three north-central Iowa wrestlers were crowned champions on Saturday night while 22 area wrestlers placed at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, as you heard on KRIB and KGLO. Kale Petersen became West Fork’s first-ever champion as he won the Class 1A 106-pound title with a 16-9 decision over Eli Becerra of Missouri Valley. Spencer Mooberry of Osage capped off his high school wrestling career by winning the Class 2A 182-pound title with a 6-4 sudden victory win over Adam Ahrendsen of Union of LaPorte City. Chet Buss of North Butler-Clarksville won his second straight title as he pinned Rex Johnsen of Logan-Magnolia in 1:40 in the Class 1A 285-pound championship. Averee Abben of Osage lost a double-overtime decision to Brandon O’Brien of Independence in the Class 2A 132-pound championship, while teammate Nick Fox lost the 2A 145-pound title match to Matthew Lewis of Centerville 3-2. Lewis became the 29th four-time state champion in Iowa history with the victory. After winning last year’s 2A team title, Osage finished second with 96 points, with West Delaware winning the title with 150 points. Don Bosco won the 1A title with 179.5 points. West Hancock was fifth with 57. Waverly-Shell Rock won the 3A team title with 154.5 points with Waukee second with 146 and Southeast Polk third with 143. You can see the full list of results by clicking here
— Class 3A
== Mason City
132 — Jace Rhodes, 5th
— Class 2A
== Charles City
285 – Chase Crooks, 6th
== Forest City
126 – Kellen Moore, 6th
132 – Brock Moore, 4th
195 – Reese Moore, 4th
== Hampton-Dumont-CAL
152 – Carl Barkema, 8th
== Osage
113 – Tucker Stangel, 4th
132 – Avery Abben, 2nd
145 – Nick Fox, 2nd
170 – Collin Muller, 7th
182 – Spencer Mooberry, 1st
— Class 1A
== Central Springs
126 – Clayton McDonough, 3rd
138 – Bryce McDonough, 5th
== Lake Mills
138 – Dalton Thorson, 8th
145 – Alex Beaty, 8th
160 – Casey Hanson, 4th
182 – Elijah Wagner, 4th
== North Butler-Clarksville
120 – Tanner Arjes, 5th
285 – Chet Buss, 1st
== Northwood-Kensett
160 – Drake Tiedemann, 7th
== West Fork
106 – Kale Petersen, 1st
== West Hancock
120 – Kellen Smith. 6th
160 – Bryer Subject, 5th
195 – Matthew Francis, 3rd
220 – Cole Kelly, 3rd