2019 Iowa General Assembly starts, Clear Lake pastor offers opening prayer of session (AUDIO)

DES MOINES — The first session of the 88th Iowa General Assembly is underway.

That’s Speaker Pro Tem Matt Windschitl gaveling in the House of Representatives earlier this morning. Carmine Boal, the chief clerk of the House, administered the oath of office to the 100 state representatives.

Doctor Patrick Hall, the lead pastor of Zion Lutheran Church of Clear Lake, offered the opening prayer. Hall asked that each House member responsibly represent and honor their local constituents while respecting the interests of all those living in Iowa. Here’s audio of his entire prayer:

Hall was the guest of House Speaker Linda Upmeyer of Clear Lake. You can hear his entire prayer by heading to this story at kglonews.com. Following the prayer, Upmeyer’s grandchildren led the House in the Pledge of Allegiance.