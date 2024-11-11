A Colorado woman donates her camper to a Hurricane Helene survivor who lost their home. The state of Arkansas has reported an earthquake.

On Thursday, November 7, 2024, around 9:31 PM CST, a minor earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 rattled near Gosnell, Arkansas, close to Jonesboro.

Gosnell, Arkansas, is located approximately one hour away from Jonesboro. It is 56 kilometers away.

Earthquake Reported Near Jonesboro

Only a few people likely felt the tremor, which occurred 6 kilometers from Gosnell.

There have been no reports of damage or casualties from this mild earthquake event.

However, the earthquake occurred near the New Madrid Seismic Zone, an area known for seismic activity.

