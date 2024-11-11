Linda Jamison, a resident of Colorado Springs, generously served nearly 1,000 meals to the survivors of Hurricane Helene and the dedicated volunteers in Swannanoa, North Carolina. Prior to her journey to the east coast, Jamison was featured on 11 News, where her selfless act was highlighted. She drove for 25 hours straight to reach her destination and stayed in a camper that she had purchased with her own savings for approximately ten days.

Linda Jamison, Manager and Bartender at Purple Onion, shared her experience of cooking for a large number of people. She mentioned that she would cook for approximately 150 to 200 individuals in various towns and areas. Linda received invitations to serve food at different locations, and on average, she would serve no less than 150 plates. She recalled a specific incident when she received a call from someone asking for her help because no one else was available to provide food. There were over 100 people who relied on the daily hot meals, and Linda stepped in to ensure they were fed.

Linda, in an interview with 11 News, shared that she gained popularity for her rice pudding and beanie weenies. She had a knack for making delicious dishes using whatever ingredients she had on hand, and she would always find a way to keep cooking.

“There are many elderly and disabled individuals who are unable to leave their homes, so we made it a point to prepare my food for takeout,” Jamison explained. “She would then personally deliver the meals to various households, and I would receive text messages from her saying, ‘Linda, we need 10 more plates!’ She never hesitated to continue her selfless acts of kindness.”

“That entire trailer park area was completely devastated,” Jamison expressed with sadness. “There is nothing left there, and there were people living in it the night it happened. It was heartbreaking to witness the destruction that reduced the entire area to rubble.”

Linda, before departing from Colorado, expressed her desire to donate her camper to a survivor who had lost their home. Her heartfelt wish to bring about a positive change was fulfilled when she crossed paths with Tony.

Linda emphasized the ongoing need for cooking efforts in Swannanoa and other regions of North Carolina, particularly as the colder months draw near. With her departure, she expressed her hope that someone else will step up and carry on the work she started.

“This project is not just for a month,” Jamison emphasized. “I appreciate everyone who has stepped up and supported us with supplies and volunteers during this past month. But even while I was there, some people were already starting to withdraw their support. It’s crucial that we continue to provide food for those in need, so they have a place to go and get something to eat. With limited access to restaurants and water, they are relying on us for sustenance.”

Jamison shared his determination to create a much-needed community center for the challenged and disabled individuals in Colorado Springs. He expressed his commitment by stating, “I am going to make that happen.” This was his third fundraising event, with a target of $10,000, which would contribute towards hiring an architect for the project.

She desires the community center to include a pool, arcade, craft room, and game room.

Jamison explained the need for a community center that caters specifically to the challenged and disabled individuals. He emphasized the lack of accessible options for them, stating that while there are several organizations offering day centers, there is no dedicated place where they can engage in various activities without incurring any costs. Jamison’s vision is to create a community center where all these organizations can come together, providing a safe and inclusive space for individuals to enjoy activities such as shooting pool, without having to resort to bars or other unsuitable venues.

