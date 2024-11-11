During a recent 45-day period, Operation FREE, a state-led effort to combat fentanyl trafficking, confiscated more than 550 pounds of illicit fentanyl in Virginia. According to the governor’s office, the operation, which began in May 2023 under Youngkin’s Executive Order 26, has resulted in a considerable reduction in fentanyl supply and disruption of drug trafficking gang operations.

More than 175 local, state, and federal agencies from 13 states are working together to combat fentanyl. The campaign takes a multifaceted approach, which includes community engagement, education, and severe enforcement of Virginia’s fentanyl manufacture, possession, and distribution prohibitions.

Since its beginning, Operation FREE has captured almost 19,000 pounds of narcotics, resulted in 1,081 arrests, and seized 267 guns.

“Five hundred fifty pounds of fentanyl off our streets will undoubtedly save the lives of Virginians,” Youngkin claimed. He underlined Virginia’s “whole of government” strategy for addressing the fentanyl epidemic and breaking the drug-trafficking cycle.

“We still have work to do, but we will continue to build on these efforts to make Virginians safer,” he said.

Virginia’s rising fentanyl issue prompted the creation of Operation FREE. Youngkin’s executive order directed the secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security to design a strategy to combat illicit fentanyl trafficking and sales. The Virginia State Police have led the operation, with a focus on intelligence sharing, operational strategy improvement, and community engagement.

Reference Article