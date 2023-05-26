12th Street Northeast in far northeast Mason City to be closed for bridge reconstruction project

MASON CITY — A highly-traveled road on Mason City’s far northeast side will be closed for six months starting on Tuesday.

The City of Mason City says 12th Street Northeast between Illinois and California Avenues will be closed during the demolition and reconstruction of a new bridge over Ideal Creek.

A temporary detour will be signed and in place prior to the closure and will remain in place during the entire duration of the project. The westbound detour route will be signed utilizing California Avenue to State Highway 122 and then to US Highway 65. The eastbound detour will be signed utilizing Illinois Avenue, State Highway 122 and California Avenue.

The city says local residents within the closure will have access to their properties at all times during the construction project.