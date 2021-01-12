11 COVID-19-related deaths reported in north-central Iowa
MASON CITY — After four straight days of no COVID-19-related deaths being reported in north-central Iowa, 11 more deaths have now been reported in our listening area.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, six deaths were reported in Kossuth County, two in Wright, and single deaths in Cerro Gordo, Franklin and Mitchell counties. The new deaths bring the total in our listening area since the start of the pandemic to 297.
There have been 65 deaths in Cerro Gordo County, 41 in Kossuth, 34 in Mitchell, 24 in Wright and 18 in Franklin.
For the second straight day the number of those recovered in north-central Iowa outpaced the number of new cases reported. 159 more north-central Iowans have recovered while 62 new cases were identified. The listening area’s active case count dropped from 1959 Monday to 1851 on Tuesday.
In Cerro Gordo County, 12 new cases were identified while 30 new recoveries were reported, with the county’s active case count dropping from 453 on Monday to 434 on Tuesday.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, the number of people hospitalized dropped from 46 on Monday to 41 today. Five patients are in an intensive care unit and four are on a ventilator.
The ten-county listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate is at 15%, slightly lower than the 15.4% on Monday. The seven-day average positivity rate is 12.3%, also slightly lower than the 13% on Monday.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|65
|54
|11
|1
|Butler
|23
|20
|3
|
|Floyd
|36
|28
|8
|
|Franklin
|18
|17
|1
|1
|Hancock
|24
|19
|5
|
|Kossuth
|41
|38
|3
|6
|Mitchell
|34
|34
|0
|1
|Winnebago
|29
|24
|5
|
|Worth
|3
|2
|1
|
|Wright
|24
|22
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|297
|258
|39
|11
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4529
|12
|Butler
|1414
|8
|Floyd
|1349
|5
|Franklin
|981
|
|Hancock
|1258
|2
|Kossuth
|1654
|15
|Mitchell
|1116
|
|Winnebago
|1157
|4
|Worth
|579
|5
|Wright
|1598
|11
|
|
|
|Area Total
|15635
|62
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4030
|30
|Butler
|1163
|11
|Floyd
|1191
|12
|Franklin
|813
|11
|Hancock
|1035
|26
|Kossuth
|1434
|19
|Mitchell
|918
|11
|Winnebago
|1022
|9
|Worth
|453
|15
|Wright
|1428
|15
|
|
|
|Area Total
|13487
|159
|Active Cases
|1/12/21
|1/11/21
|1/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Tuesday
|Monday
|Last Friday
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|434
|453
|549
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|228
|231
|175
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|122
|129
|130
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|150
|162
|133
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|199
|223
|235
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|179
|189
|269
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|164
|176
|173
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|106
|111
|123
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|123
|133
|126
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|146
|152
|183
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1851
|1959
|2096
|2096
|5526
|1510