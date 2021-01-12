      Weather Alert

11 COVID-19-related deaths reported in north-central Iowa

Jan 12, 2021 @ 11:03am

MASON CITY — After four straight days of no COVID-19-related deaths being reported in north-central Iowa, 11 more deaths have now been reported in our listening area.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, six deaths were reported in Kossuth County, two in Wright, and single deaths in Cerro Gordo, Franklin and Mitchell counties. The new deaths bring the total in our listening area since the start of the pandemic to 297.

There have been 65 deaths in Cerro Gordo County, 41 in Kossuth, 34 in Mitchell, 24 in Wright and 18 in Franklin.

For the second straight day the number of those recovered in north-central Iowa outpaced the number of new cases reported. 159 more north-central Iowans have recovered while 62 new cases were identified. The listening area’s active case count dropped from 1959 Monday to 1851 on Tuesday.

In Cerro Gordo County, 12 new cases were identified while 30 new recoveries were reported, with the county’s active case count dropping from 453 on Monday to 434 on Tuesday.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, the number of people hospitalized dropped from 46 on Monday to 41 today. Five patients are in an intensive care unit and four are on a ventilator.

The ten-county listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate is at 15%, slightly lower than the 15.4% on Monday. The seven-day average positivity rate is 12.3%, also slightly lower than the 13% on Monday. 

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 65 54 11 1
Butler 23 20 3
Floyd 36 28 8
Franklin 18 17 1 1
Hancock 24 19 5
Kossuth 41 38 3 6
Mitchell 34 34 0 1
Winnebago 29 24 5
Worth 3 2 1
Wright 24 22 2 2
Area Total 297 258 39 11

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4529 12
Butler 1414 8
Floyd 1349 5
Franklin 981
Hancock 1258 2
Kossuth 1654 15
Mitchell 1116
Winnebago 1157 4
Worth 579 5
Wright 1598 11
Area Total 15635 62

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4030 30
Butler 1163 11
Floyd 1191 12
Franklin 813 11
Hancock 1035 26
Kossuth 1434 19
Mitchell 918 11
Winnebago 1022 9
Worth 453 15
Wright 1428 15
Area Total 13487 159

 

 

Active Cases 1/12/21 1/11/21 1/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Tuesday Monday Last Friday January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 434 453 549 549 1807 477
Butler 228 231 175 175 517 82
Floyd 122 129 130 130 550 60
Franklin 150 162 133 133 305 42
Hancock 199 223 235 235 408 134
Kossuth 179 189 269 269 535 176
Mitchell 164 176 173 173 447 119
Winnebago 106 111 123 123 359 192
Worth 123 133 126 126 118 46
Wright 146 152 183 183 410 182
Area Total 1851 1959 2096 2096 5526 1510
