YSS Francis Lauer celebrates completion of wellness center
MASON CITY — YSS Francis Lauer on Thursday celebrated the completion of phase two of their five phase expansion and transformation project at their Mason City campus. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for their newly constructed wellness center that includes a gym area with suspended basketball hoops and a semi permanent volleyball court, as well as an exercise room.
YSS president Andrew Allen says wellness is incredibly important to provide youth recovery from their addictions. “This is more than a building. This is more than a program. This new space is hope and opportunity. This is where youth will come to heal and be transformed.”
Allen says kids and families are struggling, especially as we emerge from the pandemic, and facilities like the new wellness center will be a big help. “The isolation, the stress, the anxiety. No doubt we are facing a tsunami of need as it relates to behavioral health, and the behavioral health field is in significant need. The timing for a facility like this couldn’t be better. This project is a big deal. We’ll deliver on a mission to create hope and opportunity, our promise to meet youth where they’re at, and are goals around help and self-sufficiency no doubt will transform lives and save the lives of young people.”
17-year-old Michael Avila is a YSS Francis Lauer client who says the wellness center is very beneficial to the facility and his recovery. “Every day we come down to the gym, excited to play basketball and use the brand new gym equipment that has been put in for us. The first thing I noticed when I came to this facility was the gym. Compared to the older gym, this new gym has a variety of differences. It is in a much better environment and is a place I’m excited to go to every day. There’s a much nicer bathroom and there are plenty of other rooms to put exercise equipment to do plenty of different activities. Getting healthy mentally and physically are one of my many goals while being here, and this facility has definitely helped me with that.”
The center will be completed with filling the exercise room with new equipment and laying down a sports court flooring in the gym for better traction and durability.