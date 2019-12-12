Wrong-way accident kills two on Interstate 35 north of Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle accident involving a wrong-way driver in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at the 196 mile marker north of Clear Lake on Wednesday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol says a van driven by 30-year-old Henry Robinson of Newman Georgia was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes shortly after 9:45 AM and struck a pickup driven by 52-year-old Bryon Hendricks of West Des Moines. A third vehicle driven by Clifton Richardson of West Des Moines clipped Hendricks’ vehicle. Robinson and Hendricks were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, while Richardson was not injured.
The interstate was closed for almost three hours because of the accident, which the State Patrol says is still under investigation.