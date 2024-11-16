According to court documents, the 38-year-old parent from Texas, later identified as GIoria, was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing serious bodily damage by omission in connection with her child’s death. Prosecutors allege that the defendant permitted her husband, 34-year-old Briian, to beat her child, Kenndrick, to death before forcing her other three children to live with the victim’s decomposing body for more than one year.

The court convicted the defendant’s partner of first-degree murder and sentenced her to life in prison without parole. The 38-year-old mother reportedly told the court before her conviction that she regretted allowing her children to live with her deceased child’s body, but she did so to keep them away from her husband. During the sentencing, prosecutors stated that while she questioned her partner’s abuse of her children, she still expressed love for him.

The investigation began in 2021, when the victim’s sibling called 911 and informed the dispatcher that he and his younger siblings had been living with their deceased sibling for a whole year. During the inquiry, investigators determined that the mother’s husband beat the boy to death, then covered his body with a blanket and left the residence.

The couple relocated to another apartment, only to abandon the woman’s three children and their sibling’s body. The victim’s sibling informed investigators that he saw her mother’s husband beating their brother until the victim’s eyes stopped blinking. When police arrived at the home after the victim’s sibling dialed 911, they discovered only the boy’s skeletal remains.

