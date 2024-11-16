On October 21, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper stopped a speeding vehicle near Amarillo. The motorist was on I-40, an east-west freeway that runs through the southern part of the country, including straight through the state’s panhandle.

According to KFDA, the trooper reported “signs of illegal activity” while completing the traffic stop.

The DPS trooper likely used the “probable cause” search to find over six pounds of cocaine in the automobile.

This equates to around $260,000 worth of the material.

The officer detained the motorist. Because of the quantity of cocaine in the vehicle, officials charged the driver with intent to distribute.

Defining “signs of illegal activity” during a traffic stop might be challenging because it is ambiguous in terms of interpretation. Physical evidence in plain sight is undoubtedly a qualifier for a search based on “signs.” Other qualifications, however, vary depending on an officer’s experience, training, and even personal performance of work duties.

A variety of legal firms claim that police officers can flag intangible observations, such as observable behaviors. Odors and even contradictions in a driver’s account can “justify” additional investigation, such as a car search based on “probable cause.”

In this situation, the DPS trooper might have noticed any “questionable” behavior, such as erratic movement or an inability to communicate effectively. Otherwise, the police officer may have observed tangible evidence of an illicit substance, such as cocaine, in plain sight.

