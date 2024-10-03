A woman in Memphis, Tennessee, managed to deposit $25,000 worth of forged checks into her First Horizon account and swiftly transferred the fraudulent funds to a Cash App account before the bank realized what was happening.

Roshell Perkins, a 27-year-old individual, found herself in trouble with the law recently. This week, she was taken into custody and booked in the Shelby County Jail. The charges against her include forgery and theft, specifically involving an amount ranging from $10,000 to $60,000.

Between June 18 and July 1, bank investigators discovered that Perkins’ bank account had been used to deposit four fraudulent checks from three different businesses.

Two checks amounting to almost $6,000 were received from Jackson Christian School in Jackson, Tennessee, along with a check of $4,163.00 from Forsyth Rooter Service in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The businesses informed the police that the checks were originally made out to different vendors, and they were unaware of how Perkins obtained them.

According to an employee from Forsyth Rooter Service, they discovered that their vendor had not been paid when they received a copy from the bank. It was then revealed that the payment was not made out to the intended vendor.

According to authorities, all the stolen checks were written to Perkins. The victims informed the investigators that they had no knowledge of Perkins and she had never been employed by them.

According to detectives, the bank provided them with a statement that documented the deposit of the counterfeit checks and the subsequent transfer of funds through the Cash App.

Perkins posted a $7,500 bond and was released from jail on Tuesday. Her court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

