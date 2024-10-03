As of October 1, some states began distributing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to eligible recipients. However, not all states started on that date, with several scheduled to deliver food stamp payments beginning October 4. Below, we detail the states issuing SNAP benefits and eligibility requirements for recipients.

States Issuing SNAP Benefits on October 4

According to the USDA and the Food and Nutrition Service, the following states will begin distributing SNAP benefits on October 4: Alabama, Arkansas, Maryland, Minnesota, and Mississippi.

Alabama: Payment Schedule and Eligibility

In Alabama, SNAP benefits will be issued from October 4 through October 23. Recipients can determine their payment dates by checking the last two digits of their SNAP case number. For example, if a case number ends in 00-04, the corresponding payment will be available on the EBT card on October 4.

Arkansas: Payment Schedule and Eligibility

Arkansas will also begin sending SNAP benefits on October 4, but the distribution will only last until October 13. To find out when benefits will be issued, recipients need to check the last digit of their Social Security Number (SSN). Individuals with an SSN ending in 0 or 1 will receive their food stamps on October 4.

Eligibility and Maximum Benefit Amounts

The maximum SNAP benefits vary based on household size. After the 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) increase, an individual may receive up to $292 in benefits. For families of four, the maximum benefit is $975, and for larger households of eight, the maximum can reach $1,756. These amounts apply to all recipients in the contiguous United States.

Maryland: Payment Schedule and Eligibility

In Maryland, SNAP benefits will be issued from October 4 through October 23. The state uses the first three letters of recipients’ last names to determine payment dates. Those whose last names start with letters between AAA and BAO will receive their food stamps on October 4.

Minnesota: Payment Schedule and Eligibility

Minnesota recipients should check their case numbers to find out when they will receive benefits. If a case number ends in 4, payments will be available on October 4. Those with a case number ending in 1 will receive benefits on October 11, while those ending in 0 will receive their payments on October 10.

Mississippi: Payment Schedule and Eligibility

Mississippi will also start issuing SNAP benefits on October 4, with payments continuing until October 21, 2024. As with Alabama, recipients need to check the last two digits of their case number. Those with case numbers ending in 00-04 will receive their payments on October 4.

Conclusion

As states begin distributing SNAP benefits for October 2024, it is essential for recipients to be aware of their payment schedules and eligibility requirements. By understanding the specific guidelines in their respective states, individuals can ensure they receive their benefits promptly.

Reference Article