The National Weather Service (NWS) has currently issued winter storm warnings for several states across the United States.

Forecasters predict up to 20 inches of snow for Alaska, and significant precipitation for Idaho, Montana, Washington, and Wyoming on Tuesday and overnight. Poor conditions are likely to make driving difficult and, in some circumstances, could cause power outages.

Alaska

Alaska has issued two warnings to ensure safety: one for the higher elevations of the Seward Highway, including Turnagain Pass and Summit Lake, and another for the Klondike Highway.

“Warmer air may mix in and transition precipitation to a mix of rain and snow or rain by Tuesday afternoon,” which could create hazards along Seward Highway, the NWS reports. “Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. Snowfall rates of one to three inches per hour in Turnagain pass between 6 a.m. and noon.”

“Snow is expected to start out lighter and fluffier before becoming more wet and heavy Tuesday night into Wednesday,” the NWS said in its warning for Klondike Highway.

Skegway and White Pass cities are currently facing an active storm warning. According to the report by the NWS, there is an expected movement of warm air aloft and southwesterly flow over colder air at the surface. This overrunning is predicted to result in accumulating snow in the northern panhandle, particularly along the Klondike highway. Additionally, there is an anticipated transition to a mix of rain and snow as warmer air nears the surface.

Idaho

Snow is expected today in the areas around Lookout Pass and Dobson Pass.

“Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph on ridgetops and exposed terrain,” the NWS has reported, warning that winter driving conditions will continue through early Tuesday morning.

Montana

The Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains are currently under a winter storm warning, which will be effective from 2 p.m. today until 11 a.m. tomorrow. The forecast predicts a significant snowfall of seven to 14 inches in this region.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Evaro, located just a few miles north of Missoula, can expect to receive a significant amount of snowfall. Higher elevations are projected to receive six to 10 inches of snow. The NWS has issued a warning, stating that this snowfall may result in dangerous or impossible traveling conditions and significant disruptions to normal activities.

Washington

Stevens Pass and Holden Village are currently under a winter warning until 10 a.m. PST this morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts that the area could receive up to four inches of snow. Motorists are advised to exercise caution when driving on Highway 2 near Stevens Pass due to the anticipated winter driving conditions.

In the West Slopes North Central region, including Darrington, snowfall and gusty winds may cause visibility on the roads to decrease to less than 1/4 mile. Drivers should be prepared for slippery conditions, especially during the Tuesday morning commute.

There is also a potential danger that power lines may be knocked down by strong winds and the weight of snow on tree limbs, resulting in intermittent power outages.

Wyoming

Montana is not the only place where caution should be exercised; the same holds true for the Northeast Bighorn Mountains.

